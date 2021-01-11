3 nabbed with P680K worth of shabu

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | January 11,2021 - 08:54 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Law enforcers confiscated P680,000 worth of suspected shabu from three individuals who were arrested in separate buy-bust operations on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Personnel of the Special Enforcement Team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested Bryan Earl Pauner alias Bungi in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lahug in Cebu City at around 3:40 p.m.

Pauner, 23, is a drug group leader who is operating in the city, PDEA-7 said in its report.

Confiscated from his possession was a pack of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams and valued at P340, 000.

An hour earlier, PDEA-7 operatives also arrested Hector C. Manzol, 40, and Maria Amor Meir, 25, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon.

They confiscated a pack of suspected shabu also worth P340, 000 from the suspects.

PDEA said that complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the arrested suspects.