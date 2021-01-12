Support local and score Sinulog merchandise at the Maker’s Market in AyalaMalls Central Bloc

Gear up for the Sinulog festivities while supporting local artisans and businesses at Maker’s Market located on the ground floor of AyalaMalls Central Bloc from January 13 to 31.

The pop-up market features Sinulog merchandise from accessories to t-shirts and Cebuano delicacies. It is organized in partnership with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the Federation of Barangay Apas Womens Association.

For those who prefer to do their Sinulog shopping from home, contact Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant (ANA) through Viber at 0956 426 1692 or through Facebook Messenger (@ANACentralBloc). Shop with ANA from January 13 to 17 and get a free Sinulog at Home Kit complete with a pair of shades, a festive headdress, a whistle, and Central Bloc’s Sinulog playlist.

Celebrate the highly-anticipated Sinulog Festival and support local artists, makers and small businesses at AyalaMalls Central Bloc.

