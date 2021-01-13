In Photos: 60 individuals stranded at Danao City port

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | January 13,2021 - 08:15 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 60 individuals were left stranded following the cancellation of sea trips from the port in Barangay Poblacion in Danao City to Camotes Island.

Shipping companies opted to cancel their trips scheduled starting on Tuesday afternoon, January 12, because of the inclement weather that resulted from a Low Pressure Area spotted at the vicinity of General Santos City.

“Wala pay tino kung kanus-a ang pagpadayon sa byahe,” the Danao City government said.

(It remains unclear when sea travels will be allowed to resume.)

Personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) provided temporary shelter and meals to the stranded passengers.

“Hugot nga gimando ni Mayor Nito Durano ang pag-atiman sa mga apektadong pasahero pinaagi sa paghatag og safe nga lugar pahuwayan, tubig ug pagkaon aron mangandam sa pagbalik sa byahe,” the city’s advisory reads.

(Mayor Nito Durano gave the instructions that we attend to the affected passengers by giving them a safe place to stay, water, and meals while they wait for the next scheduled trip.}

Photos below are courtesy of the Danao City government.