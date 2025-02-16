Unbeaten fighters headline ‘Fists of Fury 5’ in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lineup of undefeated boxers will take center stage in the “Fists of Fury 5: Sumbagay sa Talisay” on Tuesday, February 18, at the gymnasium in Brgy. Lagtang in Talisay City.

The event, promoted by Chao Sy Boxing Promotions, features hometown bet Joperson Trazo, one of the stable’s rising prospects, as he faces Mandaue City’s Marlon Alejandro in a highly anticipated showdown.

Trazo, boasting an unblemished 4-0 (win-loss) record, will be tested by the more experienced Alejandro, who holds a 6-5-2 slate.

Another undefeated Chao Sy Stable fighter, Jefre Jimenez, will put his spotless record on the line against Boholano Cerwin Genosas.

Jimenez, standing at 3-0 with one knockout, will look to continue his winning streak, while Genosas (2-3) aims for a strong comeback following a third-round knockout loss last December.

Also stepping into the ring is Vicente Unidos (2-0, 1 KO), another up-and-comer from Chao Sy Stable, who will go head-to-head with Venjie Patac (2-12).

Dave Peñalosa

Adding excitement to the card is a special featured bout involving Dave Peñalosa, nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa and son of former two-time world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa Sr.

Dave, who holds a 17-1 record with 12 KOs, is set to return to the Cebu ring after making his pro debut in 2011.

Peñalosa is scheduled to face Vicente Casido (6-5-1), but uncertainty looms over the fight due to internal concerns. The final decision on whether the bout will push through will be made at the official weigh-in on Monday, February 17.

Aside from the professional matchups, 10 amateur bouts, organized by the ABAP-Central Visayas Chapter, will showcase the next generation of local boxing talent, ensuring an action-packed night for Talisaynon fight fans.

