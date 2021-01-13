PROBE reminds transient vendors to keep distance from Basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team is reminding transient vendors not to stay within 100 meters of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

PROBE Chief Raquel Arce, said that the area around the Basilica remains off limits except for a designated area for vendors at the old Compania Maritima building.

However, even outside the 100 meter radius, only Cebu City transient vendors will be allowed to sell. Those coming from outside Cebu City are not allowed to sell in the areas surrounding the Basilica.

This she said as out-of-town vendors may still come to the Basilica to sell despite the cancellation of physical religious activities including the novena masses.

“Basin moanhi sila magtuo sila nga pwede makapaninda. Dili pwede. Moari baya na sila nga walay kwarta ikapauli, lisod na,” said Arce.

(They might come and believe they can still sell. They are not allowed to sell. Usually when they come, they don’t have money for going back to wherever they are from.)

Despite the lack of physical novena masses, the city government has maintained the barricades, entrances, and exits around the Basilica’s vicinity for devotees who would want to pay a short veneration to the Señor Sto. Niño.

Transient vendors are not allowed to enter although establishments within the barricaded area can still operate.

Arce said this is to ensure the orderly movement of people within the vicinity of the Basilica.

The Sto. Niño vendors were also transferred at the Old Compania Maritima building to avoid drawing customers at their old spots along D. Jakosalem Street.

This is the only area outside the vicinity of the Basilica but relatively within the 100 meter radius where merchants can be seen selling in stalls or transiently.

Arce said any transient vendor found within the vicinity of the Basilica will be escorted back out.

/bmjo