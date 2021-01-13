JVSC ready to answer CFI complaints on Carbon Market development

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) is ready to face any complaints the Cebu CFI Cooperative might lodge against them for giving the Carbon Market Development project to Megawide Corporation.

CFI has released a recent statement that they are preparing to file criminal charges against the JVSC at the Office of the Ombudsman for awarding the project to Megawide and failing to consider their Swiss Challenge.

JVSC chairperson, City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said the JVSC followed the joint venture process as stated in the ordinance and the CFI failed to submit the requirements on time.

In an interview with reporters on January 13, 2021, Casas said that CFI has the right to file charges against the JVSC and they will face it should it come.

“Ila man nang katungod nga mofile og kaso against namo but bisan gamay wala mi nahadlok kay we are very confident nga we did everything by the book,” said Casas.

The CFI already stated previously that the city government has accepted P50,000 from them for the supposed copies of the joint venture proposal of Megawide, something they never received.

The JVSC on the other hand said they could not give the documents because the CFI needed to give a letter of intent, which was a requirement for all challengers of an unsolicited proposal.

Casas said the city government reluctantly received the payment with a note that it can only be fully received if the CFI has complied with all the requirements.

As the JVSC has not received such required documents, Casas said CFI can get the money back immediately. He added the city government has not touched the money since it was given under a condition, which the cooperative has not met.

“Pwede ra gyod kaayo nila kwaon anytime,” said Casas.

The city administrator added that if the CFI will pursue the case, the JVSC will answer in the proper forum and provide all the necessary documents that show that Megawide’s awarding of the project is legitimate.

Majority of the City Council has approved of the project as well, although minority floor members have signified objections and requested for a reconsideration on the CFI proposal.

Megawide and the city government has officially signed the memorandum last January 11, 2021. The project is set to start by March 2021 with phase one focusing on the night market. /rcg