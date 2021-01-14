Duterte says daughter Inday Sara ‘not running’ for president
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is not running for president.
Duterte reiterated that he had cautioned his daughter against seeking the presidency.
“My daughter, inuudyok man nila. Sabi ko, my daughter, is not running. I have told Inday not to run because naaawa ako sa dadaanan nya na dinaanan ko,” Duterte said in a speech at the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3.
(They are urging my daughter to run. I told them my daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run because I pity her that she will have to go through what I experienced.)
The presidency is not a woman’s job, Duterte added.
“Hindi ito pambabae. Alam mo, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different. Maging gago ka dito. That is the sad story,” he said.
(This is not for a woman. You know, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different. You’ll go nuts here. That is the sad story.)
A recent Pulse Asia survey showed the Davao City mayor as the lead contender for the presidential race in the 2022 national elections.
ac
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.