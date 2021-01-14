Duterte says daughter Inday Sara ‘not running’ for president

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is not running for president.

Duterte reiterated that he had cautioned his daughter against seeking the presidency.

“My daughter, inuudyok man nila. Sabi ko, my daughter, is not running. I have told Inday not to run because naaawa ako sa dadaanan nya na dinaanan ko,” Duterte said in a speech at the inauguration of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3.

(They are urging my daughter to run. I told them my daughter is not running. I have told Inday not to run because I pity her that she will have to go through what I experienced.)

The presidency is not a woman’s job, Duterte added.

“Hindi ito pambabae. Alam mo, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different. Maging gago ka dito. That is the sad story,” he said.

(This is not for a woman. You know, the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different. You’ll go nuts here. That is the sad story.)

A recent Pulse Asia survey showed the Davao City mayor as the lead contender for the presidential race in the 2022 national elections.

ac