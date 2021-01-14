Chan won’t prohibit parties in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will not prohibit the holding of parties and events in the city, especially during the Fiesta Señor celebration on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Chan said that he will not prohibit parties as long as organizers will comply with the health and safety protocols, such as the 50% venue capacity, and they will secure a special permit from the city.

Chan, however, warned those who will illegally organize a party that the city’s police force will apprehend and file charges against them.

“Yes, pwede nato silang mapadakop kay klaro man sa atong executive order nga dili molapas sa 50% kun duna man gani kalihukan ug mga events. Of course, they will ask permission before they’ll do that,” Chan said.

Chan said that there is a possibility that some organizers might transfer their events in the city for the upcoming Sinulog after the Cebu City Government canceled their activities for the Sinulog 2021.

The mayor added that the city has already coordinated with the hotel and resort management and Philippine National Police (PNP) in ensuring that no private parties shall be held at their facilities.

“Naa ta’y coordination sa hotel, ato nanang gisabutan, under the TCHAC (Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission) nga way party nga pagahimoon kun way permit from the LGU. Number two, kabaw na pod gyud ang mga hotels kun unsa ra gyuy gi-require sa LGU, based sa IATF guidelines,” he added.

Chan added that they will be strictly monitoring this to avoid the rise of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city. /rcg