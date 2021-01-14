Online series for kids to premiere with stories about Santo Niño

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. Culture & Heritage Unit (RAFI-CHU) will launch its newest online series, Handurawan: Cebuano Folklore for Children, on January 15 to be streamed at the Gabii sa Kabilin Facebook page.

Its first episode, entitled, “Stories of the Santo Niño” will feature three short stories about the origin and adventures of the Child Jesus. It can also be viewed on RAFI’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rafi.org.ph/.

Handurawan highlights myths, legends and folk tales from Cebu and the Visayas region, and aims to educate kids aged four to seven years old about local folk literature. Episodes will premiere every second Friday of the month, and will be in English and Cebuano.

For more information and updates, like and follow Gabii sa Kabilin on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu.

The video series is organized in partnership with St. Theresa’s College and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. – Dolores Aboitiz Children’s Fund (RAFI – DACF).

RAFI-CHU aims to develop a strong sense of cultural identity among local communities by promoting awareness of their heritage and enabling them to articulate their stories.

