Samboan officials order ‘stricter’ security measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Following the discovery of new cases of the coronavirus disease in the town and the rise in cases in Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province, the municipal government of Samboan said that it will again impose strict regulations among those who will be coming home or visiting their locality from January 18 to 31, 2021.

The policy may be “extended” if needed, town officials said.

Samboan town that is located approximately 146 kilometers south of Cebu logged one new infection on Thursday (Jan. 14) and Friday (Jan. 15), respectively.

The patient from Barangay San Sebastian visited a hospital in Cebu City on January 10 for medical consultation after he experienced fever and coughing. He was also swabbed on the same day and his test results showed hat he had COVID-19.

One of the patient’s direct contacts also tested positive during a swab test that was administered on Jan. 12.

In an advisory released on Saturday, January 16, the municipal government said that residents who are coming home from a recent travel will again be required to undergo 14-days quarantine at the town’s quarantine facility as a precaution.

“Home Quarantine is temporarily suspended,” the advisory reads.

Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) are asked to immediately go home from work and to refrain from going outside of their homes except when they will again have to report for work. They are also discouraged from going home on a weekly basis.

A gathering of more than 20 individuals will also be prohibited and social distancing will be required even in gatherings involving family members.

The municipal government is also asking their constituents to refuse any home visits for now.

Boarder checkpoints will again be strictly implemented in addition to the town’s curfew and no loitering policies.

“Minimum health protocols will be enforced in public places. Wearing of both face mask and face shield when in public and/or gatherings is a matter of new normal policy,” the town’s advisory reads.

Barangays San Sebastian, Tangbo, Bonbon, and Cambigong that will be celebrating the feast of their patron saints this month were also reminded against organizing fiesta activities that will result to a gathering of people.

Town officials said that additional regulations may be implemented “when needed” in order to make “Samboan Covid free again!”

