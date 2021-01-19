BPLO to establishments: Ask help if customer crowd becomes uncontrollable

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has urged establishments around the city to seek help from law enforcement agencies if they can’t control their customer crowd.

This was the statement of BPLO Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, who said that some of the 14 establishments served with show-cause orders since January 15, 2021, during the Oplan Bulabog, claimed that they could not control the crowd.

The 14 establishments were caught by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) operating beyond curfew hours, violating social distancing, and overcrowding.

Limquiaco said that some of the establishments said in their replies that they tried to tell the customers that they cannot stay beyond the curfew, but the customers refuse to leave.

For the BPLO, this is not enough, as the establishments have the responsibility to follow the regulations of the city government regardless of the actions of their customers.

“If di maminaw kay magpatabang sa barangay, patabang sa police,” said Limquiaco.

He added that the establishments have many options to control the crowd such as opening reservations for holidays including the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

The BPLO encouraged the establishments to be more creative in the way they handle the crowd to avoid violating the health protocols.

For the establishments issued with show-cause orders, they have until tomorrow until they are mandated to answer the order.

If proven to have failed to follow the regulations, they will face losing the alcohol permits and eventually their business permits.

“Dili na mi magbuot unsaon nila pagkontrolar sa mga customers, ang amoa masunod lang gyod ang social distancing,” said Limquiaco.

The BPLO continuously monitors the establishments especially restaurants for their compliance with health protocols./rcg