Barangay Isolation Centers being prepared as Cebu City cases rise

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three barangay isolation centers (BICs) have been prepared by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) here as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.

As of January 18, 2021, the city has 618 active cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) from 50 barangays.

This has prompted calls for the preparation of isolation centers, especially from the City Council, which recently passed a resolution to prepare the isolation centers should there be a need for the removal of patients from the community.

EOC deputy chief implementor Councilor Joel Garganera said there are three BICs ready for the patients should there be a need for the transfer of the patients. These BICs are located in Barangays Mabolo, Zapatera, and Mambaling.

“Mambaling is also being prepared, we make it sure that water is available, comfort rooms are functional, na fogging and disinfect na ang facility, ug ang personnel to man the operation like City Health Nurse, BHW’s n PNP are in place na,” said Garganera.

The councilor said that for now, there is no immediate need to use the isolation centers because most patients are isolated at their respective homes.

The locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from other provinces are also isolated at home so they are not necessarily brought to the BICs.

Still, the EOC has prepared the BICs should the cases continue to rise and the health care facilities show signs of bring overwhelmed.

As of now, the EOC revealed that the health facilities are still capable to handle the cases with only 18 to 60 percent occupancy in the hospitals in the city.

/bmjo

Read: New surge in Cebu City: 318 new cases in 1 week