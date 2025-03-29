Cebu City buy-bust yields P414,800 ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Suspected shabu worth over P400,000 was confiscated during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City on Friday, March 28.

The drug bust also resulted in the arrest of a newly-identified drug personality, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Special Enforcement Team 7.

PDEA agents and Mandaue police arrested the subject of the operation identified as alias “Crisanto,” 42.

Crisanto, who is laborer, was nabbed in Sitio Lower Matimco, Barangay Subangdaku at around 1:05 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect is tagged as a newly-identified drug personality who would allegedly dispose 50 grams of illegal drugs every week.

Through a tip from confidential informant, law enforcers discovered his activities and launched a case buildup for one week.

Operatives took him into custody on Friday and seized nine packs of suspected shabu weighing around 61 grams from his possession and other non-drug evidence.

The pieces of drug evidence, which had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P414,800, will be submitted to the laboratory for analysis and disposition.

As of this writing, Crisanto remains in the custody of local authorities. He will be facing charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Hours before Crisanto’s arrest, a 28-year-old jobless man was also nabbed in Sitio Sambag 2, Brgy. Guadalupe in Cebu City.

The suspect, Levy Caballes alias “Praning,” was arrested by officers who responded to an armed person alarm in the area.

Seized from his possession were three grams of suspected shabu worth around P20,400 and a homemade .38 revolver.

Charges for the possession of illegal drugs and, possession of loose firearms, and violation of the Commission on Elections gun ban are being readied against him. /clorenciana

