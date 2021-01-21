Mandaue City dad to personally ask Labella to allow entry of Mandaue PUJs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Transportation is planning to personally talk to Mayor Edgardo Labella to ask the latter to allow the entry of Mandaue’s traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJ) into Cebu City.

This, after his resolution requesting the Cebu City government to allow the entry and passage of traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJ) has been passed by the council on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Mandaue City PUJs have routes to Ayala Mall, Country Mall, and Manalili in downtown Cebu City.

Krizzy Hyll Retuya, chief of staff of Lumapas said the copy of the resolution with an attached letter from the Mandaue Transport Cooperative was already forwarded to Mayor Labella and Councilor Lumapas wants to talk to the Mayor personally to plea for the latter’s approval.

“Plano ni Cons Jimmy personalon gyud ang Cebu City side (Mayor Labella) aron hangyuon gyud ana,” said Retuya.

Retuya said the Mandaue Transport Cooperative asked for the help of the council after some of their drivers were apprehended and issued citation tickets by Cebu City traffic enforcers for entering the city.

He added that there are now around 30 to 40 traditional jeeps that have been plying back in Mandaue City streets, 25 of which also cover the Mandaue-Cebu City route. But since these jeepneys were restricted to enter Cebu City, they limit their travel only up to Innodata in Barangay Subangdaku.

Retuya said the drivers of these jeepneys passed all the requirements and inspections of the city, the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The jeepney drivers are hoping to return to their old routes to augment their income.

“Oo kay madoble imong kita kay daghan man pasahero diha. Pero karun ig abot diha sa Cathedral badlungon man ta sa CTOM, issuehan og citation,” said Eddie Cotiengco.

“Dili mi pasudlon didto (Cebu City). Maayo unta para daghan pasahero,” said another driver, Tantan Arquillano. /rcg