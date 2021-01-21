2 Koreans in Cebu arrested for working without valid visa, overstaying

MANILA, Philippines — Two Koreans were arrested in Cebu for working without a proper visa, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported Thursday.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. said 41-year old Kang Jiwon and 45-year old Han Sungmin were arrested by their Regional Intelligence Unit 7 agents in a resort in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

During the arrest, the agents, aided by Korean interpreters, found that Kang was working without a valid visa or permit while Han was found to be both working without a valid visa and overstaying.

“Both were also unable to present their documentation… They have been submitted for inquest and filing of charges for violating the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940,” Manahan said.

The bureau said the two illegal aliens are temporarily held in BI’s Cebu Detention Facility for temporary custody before the filing of charges and deportation.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, meanwhile, reminded foreign nationals to abide by Philippine immigration laws.

“Despite the pandemic, we are ensuring that we are rid of illegal aliens,” Morente said.

