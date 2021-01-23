Couples told to plant fruit-bearing trees to secure marriage license

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | January 23,2021 - 08:54 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Couples who are planning to wed in Danao City are reminded to first plant fruit-bearing trees before they can secure a marriage license.

“Couples must bring their own fruit-bearing tree seedling,” the city’s January 21 advisory reads.

The “unique and helpful act” is the City Civil Registry Office’s support to Resolution No. 2084-2019 which the Cebu Provincial Board passed during their 12th Regular Session.

“The said resolution enjoins all the Local Chief Executives in Cebu Province to apply the said act in their cities/municipalities as a way of mitigating climate change.”

Since the city government adopted the policy last year, a total of 231 fruit-bearing trees have already planted at the Danao City Hall grounds.