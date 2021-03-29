Club Serena Resort is taking you to see the world-famous dive spots of Moalboal on Holy Week with a range of offers for scuba diving and snorkeling at 10% less the standard rate.

Offers include the boat dive with or without gears, shore dive with or without gears, and snorkeling. Rates range from Php 900 to Php 1,512. Non-divers who mean to try diving before committing to a full course will be interested in Discover Scuba, a two-hour introductory course. Discover Scuba is offered at a discounted rate of Php 3,150.

Among the sites waiting to be seen through these courses are the Serena house reef, White Beach, Tuble Point, Airplane Wreck, the marine sanctuary Ronda Bay Marine Park, and sleeping turtles on the way to Dolphin House. All dive sites are breathtaking with an exceptional array of coral, ferns, anemones, sponges, and brightly-colored fish.

For more information on this Holy Week dive promo and other offers at Club Serena Resort, call or text 0917-872-6367.

All courses will be guided by 7 Seas Aquanauts Phil. Corp., PADI 5 accredited since 1988 and a purveyor of the benefits of recreational scuba diving, snorkeling, dive travel, dive education, and environmental protection.

In 2020, the Philippines was named the Best Overseas Diving Area by the Marine Diving Awards, an award hosted by the Japan-based Marine Diving Magazine. Moalboal was among the three most popular picks of voters.

Read more: PH named world’s top dive destination, Intramuros is top tourist attraction

Offers are good for use on March 31 to April 4, 2021. For more information on this Holy Week dive promo and other offers at Club Serena Resort, call or text 0917-872-6367. Alternatively, email [email protected] or visit the official Facebook page @clubserenaresort.

ADVERTORIAL