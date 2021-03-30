Cepca online chess: Olayvar, Amores win

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Norman Martin Olayvar and Neal Amores ruled their respective divisions in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament last Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Olayvar emerged the top woodpusher in the Prexy Jerry Blitz arena with 34 points, while Amores claimed the title in the All-Cepcans arena by scoring 35 points.

The 39-year-old Olayvar, an electronics engineer, played 19 games and had a 58 percent winning mark in his campaign.

13-year old national age-group champion Kristina Belano settled for second behind Olayvar with 26 points after playing 16 games. Richard Ouano placed third with 25 points. Completing the top five in the Prexy Jerry Blitz arena were Manuel Abucay (23 points) and Reynaldo Flores (21 points).

Meanwhile, Amores completed 17 games and had a 65 percent winning clip to emerge as the best wood pusher in the All-Cepcans arena.

He bested Isen Montero, who had 34 points, and National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., who rounded off the top three in the category with 32 points.

The fourth to fifth placers were Rosendo Yamyamin (31) and NM Jasper Rom (30).

The weekly tournament used the Lichess.org platform with an arena style of gameplay.

/bmjo