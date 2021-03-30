Bernaldez credits Cuban trainer for flourishing US boxing career

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino Mark “Machete” Bernaldez credits his flourishing boxing career in the United States to his hardworking Cuban trainer Osmiri “Moro” Fernandez.

Bernaldez recently logged his 16th professional knockout victory (22 wins with 4 losses) last March 27, 2021 (Saturday, Manila time) after stopping Mexican Hector Ruben Ambriz Ruiz in the 6th round of their eight-round, non-title showdown in Miami, Florida.

The 26-year old Butuan City, Agusan del Sur native displayed outstanding boxing skills on the way to the impressive win.

Bernaldez however, said that his win would not have been possible without the guidance of Fernandez.

“Maayo kaayo akong training diri under ni coach Moro,” Bernaldez told CDN Digital. “Iyaha jud mi i push para mo gawas among best kada fight.”

Fernandez served as Sanman Promotions’ chief trainer in the United States. He also trains Sanman Boxing Gym’s ace boxers Reymart Gaballo, Mike Plania, Harmonito Dela Torre, Romero Duno, and John Vincent Moralde.

Following his TKO victory over Ruiz, Bernaldez said he is highly motivated to continue training and improving his boxing skills. He said if he is given the chance, he wants to fight in a main event title bout.

“Kung hatagan ko ug opportunity, gusto ko mo try nga ako ang naa sa main event nga naay belt. Hopefully next time mo abot na,” Bernaldez added.

Bernaldez, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout has been fighting in the United States since March 2019. He won three of his six bouts in the US including his knockout victory against Suarez last Saturday.

“Mag agad ra pud ko sa akong manager ug kinsa akong sunod makontra. Kahibalo sila unsa ang best para nako. Hangtod kaya pa nako mopadayon ko ug boxing. Passion nako ang mag boxing and I love boxing,” said Bernaldez. /rcg