Five Fun-tastic Easter Events

Easter Egg Hunting has been a fun tradition that many families always look forward to. Get everything you need to create new, meaningful memories for the kids this year at AyalaMalls Central Bloc as they release an Easter Catalogue this April 3 & 4 with treats from, 10 Dove Street, Banapple, Inglorious Cookies, Hannah’s, Tiger Manju, Toys R’Us and Treat Street Cafe to make shopping for the holiday fuss-free.

To add to all the egg-citement, check out these five Easter Events:

1. Easteride Messenger’s Lootbag

Present a P500 single purchase receipt from any Ayala Malls Central Bloc store except the supermarket from March 29 to April 4, 2021, to get a FREE loot bag with candies, DIY paint and bracelet sets, easter eggs, and coloring sheets.

For safety and convenience, customers have the option to purchase at the mall through a personal shopper, A.N.A. (Ayala Malls Neighborhood Assistant). ANA will be the one to shop P500 worth of items, register and redeem your child’s loot bag on your behalf, and then deliver them to your home together with your purchases.

2. Easter Crafting and Drawing Workshop at 11 a.m .

Encourage kids’ creativity and self-expression with online crafting activities for kids to enjoy at 11 a.m.. To join, head to the Ayala Malls Central Bloc Facebook page to catch the online event this April 4.

3. Virtual Easter Party at 4 p.m.

Central Bloc continues to redefine holiday celebrations as they take the Easter celebration to the digital platform. Join the fun at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc Facebook page to catch the “Ayala Malls Tayo the Little Bus Virtual Mall Show” this Easter Sunday at 4 p.m..

For updates, follow @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Facebook and Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber.

4. Zing Easter Promo

Earn 5X Zing Bonus points when you shop and dine at Ayala Malls on April 4 for a minimum spend of P1,000. Get more out of your visit to any Ayala Malls with Zing — the one app you need to maximize your shopping experience. Download and upgrade your Zing membership today.

5. Digital Egg Hunt

Egg hunting is a tradition that kids of all ages love, keep the tradition alive with Central Bloc’s digital hunt on their page on April 4 and win egg-citing prizes by searching for the eggs they have hidden online.

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is the hip and happening bloc where the balance of work and play thrives. The five-level mall is located in the bustling 27-hectare IT Park. It is a project of Central Block Developers Inc. – a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. Get the latest updates on Facebook (@AyalaMallsCentralBloc) and on Instagram (@ayalamallscentralbloc) and join their Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber.

ADVERTORIAL