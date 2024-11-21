US to offer nuclear-related scholarships for Filipinos

MANILA – The Fulbright Philippines is funding USD100,000 (approximately PHP5.8 million) scholarships for Filipinos pursuing nuclear energy-related courses, the United States (US) Embassy in Manila announced Wednesday.

Through Fulbright Philippines, also known as the Philippine-American Education Foundation (PAEF), these scholarships in the US will allow grantees to attend top US technical and engineering programs, directly benefiting the country’s nuclear sector.

“[E]ven with the best technology and regulations in place, the most critical component is a well-trained workforce,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said.

“To build this future workforce, the Philippines will need to develop local capacity to educate and train the thousands of engineers and technicians necessary to lead, manage, and run nuclear power-generating assets around the country,” she added.

Carlson announced the funding during the Philippine International Civil Nuclear Supply Chain Forum, where she reaffirmed Washington DC’s commitment to improving cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

At least 16 American companies representing all parts of the nuclear supply chain also attended the forum to explore trade and investment opportunities that support Philippine energy needs.

Next year, Carlson said the US Trade Development Agency will organize a “reverse trade mission to the US” to allow the Philippine private sector assess on their own US technologies from across the civil nuclear energy value chain.