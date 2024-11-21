Painful reunion for 1D at Liam Payne’s funeral

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The reunion Directioners didn’t expect.

One Direction star, Liam Payne, who passed on last October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina was finally laid to rest.

Payne was surrounded by his family, friends and fans during his funeral service last November 20 in St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

Among those who attended the private service were his former band mates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

It was a painful reunion for the band who once ruled the music industry with their hits like “Night Changes” and “Steal My Girl,” to name a few.

READ MORE:

Body of One Direction star Liam Payne flown home to Britain

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: How Liam Payne stood as the backbone of One Direction

Liam Payne took cocaine, alcohol, antidepressant before his death

Payne’s coffin was carried by a white-drawn hears adorned with flowers that spelled out, “Son” and “Daddy.

Payne’’s death was such a public death that prompted the world to mourn and recall the beautiful music he left behind.

Although his death was sudden, his memories, his giddy personality and kind heart will forever live on.

A post-mortem revealed he died from multiple injuries and severe bleeding after falling from the hotel room.

He was 31.