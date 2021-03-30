Chan: Renaming MCIA is honoring Datu Lapulapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said Congress’ move in renaming the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in honor of Datu Lapulapu is giving honor to the chieftain.

In a press conference today, March 30, 2021, Chan said that renaming the airport will give pride and honor to Datu Lapulapu, who is considered the country’s first hero for beating the Spaniards, led by Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

On March 25, 2021, the House of Representatives passed on third and final reading House Bill No. 8986, which aims to rename MCIA’s Terminal 1 to Lapu-Lapu Domestic Terminal and Lapu-Lapu International Airport for its Terminal 2.

“Dako kaayo nang garbo nato ug dungog nga ang Mactan-Cebu International Airport, ang ilang matag terminal nga ginganlan ug Terminal 1 ug Terminal 2, paganganlan na ug Lapu-lapu Terminal 1 ug Lapu-lapu Terminal 2.”

HB No. 8986 stemmed from the bills introduced by the late Cebu City-North District Representative Raul del Mar, Lapu-Lapu City Representative Paz Radaza, and Parañaque 1st District Representative Eric Olivarez.

Chan added that this is very timely since the city will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27, 2021, which will showcase how Datu Lapulapu defeated Magellan, and his men.

“Dako kaayo ning pasigarbo sa mga Oponganon hilabi na sa pagsaulog nato sa ika-500 ka tuig nga kadaugan sa Mactan, which gitagaan gyud ug pasidungog ang atong first Filipino hero nga si Datu Lapulapu,” Chan added. /rcg