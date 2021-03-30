Caubian brgy chief earns ire of Lapu mayor over lamp post removal

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Caubian Barangay Captain Jackson Matbagon said he ordered the removal of an electric post in his barangay because the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) did not coordinate with his office regarding the project.

A netizen captured a video of the incident, which trended on social media. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also posted the video on his Facebook page.

Matbagon ordered the removal of the lamp post last March 28, 2021. His action earned the ire of Chan.

“Ang dili lang namo mauyonan, ang BMO ngadto sa among barangay. Kay dili maayo ang iyang pagdumala, kay murag mahug nga iya ming sapawan, murag kuhaan mi’g katungod mga barangay officials,” Matbagon said.

Aside from this, Matbangon said the BMO did not coordinate with the lot owner, where the street light post was erected. Matbagon is reportedly one of the lot’s heirs.

He also clarified that after they removed the street lamp post, they transferred it to an area where it is more needed.

“Nakita nako ang ilang gitukoran, dili angay didto kay hayag naman daan, kay duna namay mga solar. So akong tuyo, ako tong gipaibot, ang usa ra ka poste kay akong gibalhin ngadto sa baybayon nga angay gyung butangan kay ngitngit kaayo,” he added.

Matbagon also clarified that he is not against the project and that the statements that he mentioned in the video were not directed at the mayor, but the BMO assigned in their barangay.

In the video, Matbangon can be heard saying “dali na layoa pa baya sa election uy, 2025 pa baya.” But he explained that his statement was directed at Benjie Lumapas, the head of the BMO in Barangay Caubian, whom he defeated in the last elections.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, said that he has already directed the City Legal Office to file administrative and criminal charges against Matbagon.

In a TV interview, Chan said Matbangon’s actions were highly irregular and illegal.

Chan said that initially, they are planning to install 25 solar-powered street lights in the islet barangay. However, due to the incident, they were only able to install 18 street lights.

Matbagon, however, welcomed the move of the mayor. But he hopes that the mayor could hear his side, adding that he is willing to have a dialogue with him. /rcg