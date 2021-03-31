Waterfront offers a perfect Lenten getaway in the city

The Holy Week is here! Take advantage of enjoying a well-deserved break from the daily grind and make your way to Waterfront Cebu as the premier city hotel offers special room packages that will definitely make your #HolyWeek2021 getaway worthwhile.

Summer Escape

Whether you’re planning to go solo or with a loved one, a “splash-tastic staycation” surely awaits you at Waterfront. For as low as PHP 2,000.00 nett/night, enjoy an overnight stay for two (2) that comes with a free upgrade to a higher room category, a complimentary casino bet voucher worth PHP 500.00, and access to the pool and gym.

You can also avail of the PHP 2,400.00/night rate that comes with similar inclusions plus a complimentary packed breakfast for two (2).

Relax and Recharge

Looking for a perfect place to detach and detox from whatever’s stressing you out this Holy Week? A quick escape from the hustle and bustle is all you need to keep the body and mind in check. Come and take shelter at Waterfront as they offer a special Lenten room package that you can avail of at PHP 2,600.00 nett/night (single occupancy) and PHP 2,800.00 nett/night (double occupancy).

Enjoy the perks that the special room promo has including a complimentary room breakfast for two (2), a 20% discount at any of the hotel’s dining outlets, and a complimentary use of the pool and gym.

To book a stay at Waterfront Cebu, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8005) or (032) 230-9000.

Family Getaway

Make time to re-connect and bond with your loved ones and enjoy a fun and memorable “staycation” in the heart of the city.

For PHP 7,500.00 nett/night, take shelter at one of the hotel’s spacious Family suites for an overnight stay for four (4) persons. The promo is also inclusive of in-room breakfast for 4, 20% discount at any of the hotel’s dining outlets, and a complimentary use of the pool and gym.

Kids, ages 12 years old and below, are in for the time of their lives as they enjoy a complimentary one hour swimming lesson during the duration of their stay from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Advance reservation is needed for each swimming class.

Your Holy Week 2021 celebration will surely be a fun, memorable, and interesting one as you spend it at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

The hotel’s special Lenten room promos are valid from April 1 to 5, 2021. While the “Summer Escape” room promo is valid until April 30, 2021.

To book a stay at Waterfront Cebu, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8005) or (032) 230-9000. Like and follow their official Facebook page (@waterfrontcebucity), Instagram and Twitter accounts (@waterfrontcebu) to get the latest updates on their new promos and offers!

