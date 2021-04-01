Maundy Thursday fire razes hardware in Mandaue City

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines — A hardware store was completely burned while two adjoining houses were partially damaged by a noontime fire that hit M.L Quezon St. Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The Mandaue City Fire Station (MCFS) received the fire alarm at 11:31 a.m. and was raised to the second alarm at 11:38 a.m.

The fire was put under control at 11:53 a.m. and was put out at 3:25 p.m.

According to Fire Officer 1 Denzel Espares, MCFS radio operator, the hardware was totally burned down while the two nearby houses were partially damaged.

About P500,000 worth of properties were damaged by the fire.

Espares said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined as the investigation was still ongoing. /rcg