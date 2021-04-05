Donaire to face reigning WBC world bantamweight champ Oubaali

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After withdrawing from his a bout with Emmanuel Rodriguez for testing positive for COVID-19, four-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. is set to return to action on May 29, 2021 as he faces reigning WBC world bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali.

The fight was rescheduled on the Showtime Network, although the venue has yet to be announced. It is expected to held either in Connecticut or California in the US.

The 38-year-old Donaire was supposedly scheduled to fight former IBF world bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico in the United States last December 19, 2020 but that had to be shelved as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Originally, Donaire was supposed to face Oubaali on December 12, but the latter was the first one who tested positive for the dreaded virus. Rodriguez was then named as a replacement until Donaire got infected.

The US-based Talibon, Bohol-born Donaire will finally get his much-deserved crack for a world title against Oubaali in May.

Second title defense

The unbeaten Oubaali of France is not new to the Philippine boxing scene. He successfully defended his title against former ALA Boxing Gym standout “King” Arthur Villanueva via a sixth-round stoppage in 2019.

The 34-year-old Olympian has a record of 17 wins with 12 knockouts. His showdown against the much-experienced and accomplished Donaire (40-6-0, 26KOs) will serve as his second title defense.

Oubaali wrested the vacant WBC world bantamweight title against American Raushee Warren via unanimous decision in 2019. His most recent title defense came out successful after beating Takuma Inoue by unanimous decision in November of 2019 in Japan.

Donaire has not fought since his gallant stand against Naoya Inoue in November 2019, where he lost via unanimous decision.

Donaire earned the finals berth and a fight versus Inoue in the World Boxing Super Series after winning against Irish Ryan Burnett in 2018 in Glasgow, Ireland.

Burnett suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of the bout, prompting his corner to discontinue fighting before the fifth round began and awarding a TKO victory to Donaire.

Donaire won the WBA super world bantamweight title and the WBC diamond bantamweight title in the process. /bmjo