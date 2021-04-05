There is nothing wrong with you and it is okay to …

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More often than not when people we know talk things about us and say bad ones too, we think that there is something wrong with us.

No. There’s nothing wrong with you, it is the people around you that have a problem.

Be strong and know that it is not always you who is the problem.

Because there is nothing wrong in:

Speaking your mind— if some people find it too confident, then it is not your problem if you know that speaking your mind might solve the problem.

Not always looking for fun— there are a lot of things that need to be balanced out, one of them is having fun. Fun is good, but having too much of it can be bad. So it is okay to be a bummer sometimes.

Talking about your life— if they find your achievements as you bragging then it is not your issue anymore to understand their level of understanding.

Being protective— if you are just looking out for others and for the people you love, then, by all means, do it.

Being too driven— drive gets everyone by, if your drive makes you look bad in their eyes, then let go and keep driving your own will to succeed.

No matter how close you were to these people if they already went on with their lives without you then let go of them too.

/dbs

Related Stories

Focus your mind on these functions for a peaceful and meaningful life

Be at peace with yourself by accepting these things

Protect your peace by protecting your energy

You deserve peace of mind all the time! Read on

The price to pay in realizing your ambitions in life

Pay attention to the things that matter