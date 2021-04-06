Lapu gov’t wants April 27 to be declared a holiday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government is urging Malacañang to declare April 27, 2021 a non-working holiday in the entire country for the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan.

City Councilor Quennie Amann said that last January this year, she passed in the city council a resolution, requesting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare April 27, 2021 as a non-working holiday.

This is to give honor to Datu Lapulapu, who is considered the first national hero, for his victory against the Spanish colonizers led by Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

“Lain man sab kaayo nga silang (Dr. Jose) Rizal, (Andres) Bonifacio, wala gyuy trabaho sa ilaha,” Amann said. “Unya ang atong presidente, niingon baya gyud siya nga si Lapulapu ang iyang hero.”

(On the days of Dr. Jose Rizal and Andres Bonifacio, it’s a holiday. And the president said himself that Lapulapu is his hero.)

Amann said that Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has already approved the resolution and that a copy of which has now been sent to the Malacañang.

Chan, on his part, confirmed that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has already received the copy of the resolution.

“Ang ato lang, ato nang napaabot ngadto kang ES (Executive Secretary) ug nihatag man ug assurance nga ma-declare gyud ni ang maong April 27, 2021, it’s a holiday for the entire country,” Chan said.

(We already gave it to ES and he assured us that April 27 will be declared a holiday for the entire country.)

/bmjo