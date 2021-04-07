Maja Salvador stars in her first TV5 teleserye — Niña Niño

Primetime TV Majesty, Maja Salvador, is back on national television as ‘Niña’ in her first-ever teleserye with TV5 — Niña Niño, a story of siblings who turn to extraordinary means to make ends meet as con-artists.

The eponymous feel-good drama-comedy, Niña Niño, revolves around a sibling duo who scam their way to earn an extra buck, an event will upend their lives and change the course of their destinies forever.

The latest teleserye of the Kapatid network is directed by award-winning director Thop Nazareno.

No less than 2017 Cinemalaya Best Actor Noel Comia Jr., plays as Maja’s younger brother Niño who ventures out to the big city with her.

The cast that will complete the (mis)adventures of the siblings include comedian Empoy Marquez, Aaron Villaflor, Ian Pangilinan, Lilet Esteban, Dudz Teraña, Ian Pangilinan, Ruby Ruiz, Moi Bien, Junyka Santarin and Sachzna.

Maja shares that being in a comedy-drama is challenging and new for her but the show aims to echo the calls for hopeful stories, finding joy in life amidst these trying times.

Shot in Dolores, Quezon, Aaron, Maja, Noel, and Empoy also shared with CDN Digital that the experience of shooting under the new normal is challenging but memorable because they received a very warm welcome from the community.

Each episode of Niña Niño will emphasize the show’s inspirational trope: discovering oneself, adapting to the changes, and coming better and stronger after every struggle.

The siblings Niño and Niña will make the viewers see the true meaning of healing, forgiveness, and finding freedom in an unlikely place.

Produced by Cignal Entertainment and line-produced by CS Studios and Spring Films led by Erickson Raymundo, veteran director Joyce Bernal, and top-tier actor Piolo Pascual. ”Niña Niño” is set to air as one of the new anchor shows of TV5’s revitalized primetime block, TodoMax Primetime Singko.

Catch Maja Salvador as Niña and Noel Comia Jr. as Niño on TV5 every 7:15 PM Mondays to Fridays, after Sing Galing! and right before FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. /rcg