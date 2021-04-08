More Mandaue City frontliners get Sinovac jabs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Another 230 medical frontliners in Mandaue City have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

This after the city received 600 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines from the Department of Health on Wednesday, April 7.

Mandaue City has more than 2,000 medical workers aside from those working in private hospitals.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said 1,080 frontliners have already been vaccinated in the city.

Manatad said their initial plan was to exhaust all 600 available doses today. However, a lot of frontliners were not able to attend the inoculation activity.

The vaccination was held at the Sports Complex, one of the city’s vaccination sites after they finished setting up the site last night.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, the city’s health officer, said the site is also ideal as it is very spacious and can accommodate 600 patients a day.

General Melquiades Feliciano, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) deputy chief implementer for the Visayas, and personnel from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas also visited the site yesterday.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, overseer of the coordination, vaccination, and implementation team of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board said they changed the positions of seats last night and followed the DOH’s recommendation.

Sharmaine Ybañez, a dentist at one of the private clinics here, said she was glad that she was already vaccinated.

She is encouraging others to get inoculated and said that there’s nothing to be scared of. /rcg