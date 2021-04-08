Summer weekend getaway in the city

Your most-awaited #Summer2021 vacay in the heart of the city is already within your reach as Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino offers more fun and terrific promotions this month of April.

Perfect for both kids and kids at heart, get ready to pack your bags, flaunt that summer body, and have fun under the sun with your family and friends.

WATERFRONT DAY-SCAPADE

To cool you off from the blazing summer heat, come by for a swim at the premier city hotel’s pristine and relaxing swimming pool.

With its new and updated day-use package, you and your loved ones will have more options for a “fun-tastic” day by the pool. If you and your family are planning to just enjoy a quick dip, you may avail of our “pool-only” rate, which is at PHP 300.00 nett/kid (12 years old and below) and PHP 450.00 nett/person (for adults).

To complete the fun outdoor experience, you may opt to avail of our day-use rate of PHP 650.00 nett/person that already comes with a PHP 450.00 consumable food and drinks voucher at Pool Aquarius plus a PHP 150.00 discount voucher when you avail of the Waterfront Burger. This rate is applicable to both kids and adults.

SATURDAY SWIM AND GRILL

Waterfront Cebu is shaking things up a bit as it makes your regular Saturday schedule more fun and exciting with an amazing outdoor BBQ buffet that both kids and kids at heart can enjoy every Saturday of the month.

For PHP 850.00 nett/person, have an enjoyable time at the pool and feast on a splendid array of BBQ favorites: pork belly, chicken BBQ, pork ribs, chicken inasal, stuffed squid, and more.

RISE AND DINE

Mornings are made even more wonderful at Waterfront Cebu as its well-loved buffet restaurant, UNO, offers guests a breakfast experience like no other for all Saturdays and Sundays of the month.

For PHP 850.00 nett/person, satiate and feast on the restaurant’s best array of breakfast delights from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

If that’s not enough, walk-in guests can choose from either availing of the 2+1 promo wherein guest will get a FREE meal when one dines in with two other people or a FREE access to the swimming pool (pool-use only).

Sounds exciting, right? Don’t let this amazing opportunity pass! Call (032) 232-6888 (local 8208 or 8941) to book a slot with us.

The pool is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Mondays to Thursdays), and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Fridays to Sundays). Pool Aquarius’s operating hours is from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Mondays to Thursdays) and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Fridays to Sundays).

