Informant may now claim P10K reward –Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The informant, who provided information on the identity of the culprit who vandalized and destroyed the decals plastered on the pillars of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, may now claim the P10,000 cash reward that was promised by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The decals feature artworks of Datu Lapulapu and the image of Sr. Sto. Niño inspired by paintings of Cebuano artist Manuel Panares, which are part of the city’s preparations for the upcoming celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan.

Chan, however, said that the CCTV footages that the police have acquired have helped a lot in identifying the culprit, which was reported to have been suffering from mental illness.

“It’s more on sa CCTV man gyud sila nag-rely, unya katong tawo, iyaha confirmation lang nga diha siya nakakita atong bayhana,” Chan said.

Chan earlier said that the P10,000 cash reward will come from his own pocket.

Due to this, Chan urged the informant to visit his office to claim the reward.

“Pwede nang madawat niya ang P10,000. Moadto lang siya sa office kay that’s my personal man,” he added.

Chan has also ordered the deployment of police personnel and Barangay tanods in the area, to avoid a repeat of the incident. /rcg