AirAsia, Cebu hotel group tie up to restore flying confidence

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines is partnering with some of the largest hotels in Cebu in a bid to restore confidence in air travel.

And while leisure travel restrictions have been reimposed in parts of the country due to the recent wave of COVID-19 infections, AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo Isla said they were already preparing for the possible easing of rules.

“Filipinos are looking forward to traveling this summer,” Isla said, as the company announced its partnership with the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc.

“Though the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR (National Capital Region) Plus has greatly affected the decision-making of most local travelers, we believe that there will be enough time for our ‘kababayans’ to beat the summer heat and visit Cebu,” he said.

AirAsia Philippines noted Cebu was safe to visit, pointing to the significant decline in COVID-19 infections there.

The partnership will allow travelers to access special perks, among these an A-Pass or virtual passport that gives the holder special discounts on AirAsia’s partner establishments. Other offers include flight and hotel promotions.

“In an effort to accelerate economic recovery and in support to boost tourism in the country, AirAsia presented projects to continue rebuilding confidence in traveling,” Alfred Reyes, who heads the association, said in the same statement.

“With proper strategies, domestic tourism can lead the rebound in the early phase of recovery,” he added.