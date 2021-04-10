Mandaue City gov’t to use basketball courts instead of schools

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government is considering the use of barangay basketball courts as venue of the planned mass vaccination here.

Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, overseer of the coordination, vaccination, and implementation team of the city’s COVID-19 Vaccine Board, said that they are adopting the recommendation of General Melquiades Feliciano, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), deputy chief implementer for the Visayas, who visited the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Wednesday, April 7, to check on the ongoing vaccination of health workers.

Ruiz said that basketball courts will replace public schools as venue of the city’s mass vaccination that is expected to last two to three years.

Schools, Ruiz said, may already be needed when face to face classes resume.

Also, basketball courts are spacious thus, its use will ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.

Earlier, the city government identified 10 vaccination sites, four of which were public schools.

