Power interruption halts Builders-Mystics game in VisMin Super Cup

(Updated) ALCANTARA, Cebu — A sudden power interruption halted the game between the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City and the Siquijor Mystics in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwestern Cebu.

The power outage forced the game to be postponed to another date with the exact schedule yet to be announced.

The Heroes got off to a strong start, erecting a 14-point cushion, 27-13, at halftime when the power completely went out.

The unbeaten Heroes were gunning for their third straight victory in the league while the Mystics look to earn their second win in three matches.

“We had a power outage here in Alcantara. Though we have a generator, it could not sustain our internet which has forced us to postpone the game,” said Chief Operating Officer Rocky Chan.

Chan has also talked to both Lapu-Lapu Heroes head coach Francis Auquico, Mystics head coach Joel Palapal, and their respective team owners about the situation.

It was then decided that the game will restart from scratch on the final day of the elimination round. The game had already been stopped once midway through the second period also due to the inconsistent power supply.

The Heroes got off to a hot start and led, 23-5, after the first quarter.

However, the Mystics kept the game from getting out of hand by holding the Heroes to just four points in the second period.

Despite the setback, league officials assured that the games pitting Tubigon Bohol and KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue and Dumaguete and MJAS Zenith-Talisay can still be played later in the day. /rcg