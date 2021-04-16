Students continue #TheBestYou journey with SWU PHINMA’s RAD (Remote and Distance) Learning

While distance education is not a new concept, it has come into widespread use in the Philippines in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What is RAD Learning?

RAD Learning was first offered by Southwestern University PHINMA to its college students last year. RAD Learning enabled the students to continue their studies while still following the government’s safety protocols for COVID-19.

A monthly 10GB data allocation is provided to help students get virtual coaching and teacher support. This particular benefit, only offered by SWU PHINMA and the other PHINMA Education schools nationwide will help students access additional educational resources on the web and will allow them to connect socially with their classmates and peers for their group performance tasks.

What our students say about RAD Learning?

SWU PHIMA’s RAD Learning has received positive feedback from the students.

Nursing student Neizl Angeli Hortado, from Dalaguete, Cebu, recounts “RAD Learning enabled students like me to continue learning in the comfort of our homes.”

For Resha Soriano, who comes from Negros Oriental and is currently taking Hotel and Restaurant Management, RAD Learning encourages her to appreciate new learning discoveries. “The new set-up enables me to be optimistic in acquiring new knowledge,” she said.

For Boholana, Deena Kelly, who is working on a degree in Veterinary Medicine, RAD Learning was the turning point in her life. Deena explains “When the pandemic hit, I was struggling and in the verge of giving up. But I realized that quitting is not and will never be an option for me. The RAD Learning of SWU inspired me to work harder.”

“RAD Learning has its advantages and disadvantages. I have my fair share of difficulties, but I chose to embrace and deal with it, so I can continue my studies and pursue my dreams,” said Karl William Saavedra, a Business Administration student from Ormoc City.

Princess Dulce Acain from Dinagat Island, BS Psychology student describes the school year as full of modules and cellphone screens, but with the support and kindness of her teachers she still feels very much connected. “Every day, there is a need to face different activities, which I believe will surely groom my knowledge, talents, and capabilities”, she narrated.

Parents and teachers also have good things to say about the new learning modality. For Florence Rumbaoa, a parent, RAD Learning lessened her child’s life struggles and allowed her to enjoy doing schoolwork at home. College of Nursing Faculty member Anthony Joseph Mercado feels that through RAD Learning, students are given the primary responsibility for their own learning, and allows them to realize the importance of the day’s lessons on their own. Similarly, Senior High School Teacher Jason Tutor feels that his students are now more independent and have become more accountable for their learning activities.

RAD Learning for #TheBestYou

Inspite of the upcoming vaccine roll-out, the new normal in education is here to stay. We anticipate that blended learning or a mix of both distance learning and face-to-face learning will be the new normal in the years to come. RAD Learning will enable SWU PHINMA students to continue with their studies without disruption.

With RAD Learning, education need not be constrained by extraneous factors and restricted to classroom learning. Whatever the distance or limitations, students’ can continue with their learning journey towards becoming the best with SWU PHINMA’s RAD Learning.

