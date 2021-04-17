Gov’t extends ban on foreigners

The government has extended the ban on the entry of foreign nationals into the country up to the end of the month.

The travel ban on foreigners, except those exempted, was supposed to lapse on April 21. In its latest resolution, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) extended the ban to April 30.

But the IATF said foreign nationals with valid entry exemption documents issued prior to March 22, 2021, may enter the country.

Also allowed are diplomats and members of international organizations, foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation, foreign seafarers, foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them.