Aquastars trip short-handed Heroes to stretch unbeaten run to 4 in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars pushed their immaculate record to four after beating the short-handed ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, 84-73, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the ongoing 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The Aquastars’ victory accounted for the Heroes’ first defeat in three games as the latter played without their key players who are currently suspended due to their involvement in the controversial game against the evicted Siquijor Mystics on April 14, 2021.

A total of six Lapu-Lapu City players and five members of their coaching staff including head coach Francis Auquico are suspended in the first round of eliminations.

On top of that, they also need to pay hefty fines for allegedly “disrespecting” the game.

However, the Heroes put on a gallant stand against the heavily-favored Aquastars, managing to grab the lead, 67-64, at the six-minute mark of the final period after Hafer Mondragon sank a three-pointer before he exited the game for falling hard on the floor.

Mondragon who finished with nine points collided with the Aquastars’ Jaymar Gimpayan to secure a rebound.

The Aquastars then unloaded a, 16-2, run to erect an 11-point lead, 80-69, with 2:30 remaining in the final period.

Former Cebu Sharks Patrick Cabahug, ex-UC Webmaster Darrell Shane Menina and the Aquastars’ team captain Paulo Hubalde accounted for the run.

Jhaymo Eguilos’ three-point play pegged the Aquastars’ final tally.

It was so far, the most difficult game for the Aquastars considering they’ve beaten all their three previous opponents by a wide margin.

“Kailangan talaga magising ang team namin,” said Morante. “Lahat ng teams dito gusto kami talunin. Magigising talaga kami ngayon.”

Eguilos led Talisay City with 18 points and eight rebounds while Cabahug finished with 17 points, five boards, four assists, and two steals.

Hubalde, MJAS’ ever-reliable court general, chipped in 16 points, seven boards, and nine assists.

Vincent Minguito was ARQ’s best player on the floor with 13 points. He also grabbed seven boards and blocked five shots. Homegrown talent Chris Regero added 12 while Jerick Cañada added 10 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

THE SCORES:

Talisay City (84)—Eguilos 18, Cabahug 17, Hubalde 16, Gimpayan 9, Menina 9, Mojica 6, Santos 4, Villafranca 2, Moralde 0, Alvarez 0, Jamon 0.

Lapu-Lapu City (75)—Minguito 13, Regero 12, Cañada 10, Arong 10, Mondragon 9, Berame 8, Abad 4, Solis 0, Igot 0.

Quarterscores: 25-15, 40-39, 55-54, 84-75 /rcg