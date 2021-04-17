Mandaue PUJ drivers, operators told: Comply with travel requirements

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Starting on Monday, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will be going after drivers who ply routes in the city despite their lack of necessary permits.

Edwin Anthony Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said that drivers and their operators are supposed to secure a special travel permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and a special permit to operate issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

With the availability of the two documents, they can then proceed to apply for the issuance of a TEAM clearance.

Drivers are also required to present a negative RT-PCR test result.

Violators will be issued with citation tickets and will be asked to pay the corresponding fines, Jumao-as said in a memorandum dated April 16.

He said that they had been reminding drivers and operators of their policy in previous inspections that they had conducted.

/dbs

