100 families in Brgy Pamutan to receive Bags of Hope, Quincentennial crosses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 100 indigent families from the mountain barangay of Pamutan in Cebu City will be receiving food packs and commemorative crosses for the quincentenary celebrations of Christianity’s arrival in the Philippines on Sunday, April 18.

Non-profit organization Five Loaves and Two Fish Inc. – Cebu (FLTFI-Cebu) kicked off on Sunday their Bags of Hope project that is aimed to help marginalized Cebuanos coming from remote areas.

The first families to receive the Bags of Hope are from the hinterland village of Pamutan, who are under the jurisdiction of the Mary Help of Christian Parish.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the Holy Mass and blessing of the FLTFI-Cebu volunteers who are tasked to distribute the Bags of Hope to its beneficiaries.

The project is in line with the 500 Years of Christianity (500 YOC) celebration that officially began last Easter Sunday, April 4, and culminated on Wednesday, April 14, with the ceremonial reenactment of the First Baptism that took place in the country.

Palma, in his Homily, gave thanks to the people behind the Bags of Hope initiative.

“This is a wonderful way of making them feel we are one with them in our 500 Years of Christianity celebrations,” said Palma.

The prelate also urged faithfuls to be inspired in doing similar causes.

“We hope and pray similar movements may also be done by other associations. We know there are other movements and activities for our 500 YOC and we have to celebrate (them) meaningfully and joyfully, but we must also leave a legacy, especially those who may not be able to follow us,” added Palma.

Each Bag of Hope contains five kilograms of rice, canned goods, cooking oil, noodles, coffee, snacks, and one Quincentennial Cross.

The Quincentennial Cross is made from recycled palo-china wood and designed by experts from the University of the Philippines Cebu Fabrication Laboratory (UP Cebu FabLab).

The crosses were also blessed by Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Charles Brown during the Pontifical Mass commemorating the First Baptism last April 14 in Plaza Sugbo, Cebu City. / dcb