‘Bising’ forces evacuations in Eastern Visayas, Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY – At least 837 families, consisting of 3,189 individuals in Eastern Visayas, were evacuated as they faced the threat of Typhoon Bising on Sunday.

In Northern Samar, 491 families comprising 1,727 persons living in coastal villages in the towns of Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Mondragon, and Catarman were transferred to evacuation centers, said Rei Josiah Echano, provincial disaster risk reduction management officer.

Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan on Saturday ordered a force preemptive evacuation for those residing in areas prone to floods and landslides.

Echano said at least 883 passengers were also stranded at the three ports in Allen town: 296 at Balwharteco; 334 at Santa Clara; and 253 at Dapdap.

Power supply across the province was also cut since 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In Eastern Samar, 346 families involving 1,462 persons in Guiuan town were evacuated at the municipal hall and various evacuation centers.

A flood was also reported in Barangay Bigo, Arteche town, also in Eastern Samar as a major road located in Barangay Binaloan, Taft town was temporarily closed due to rock slides.

In Catbalogan City, an unnamed woman from Barangay Muñoz, delivered her baby boy at around 9 a.m. inside the rescue vehicle of the city government while she was being transported to the Samar Provincial Hospital.

In Leyte, two families involving 12 persons were evacuated from their houses in Barangay Victoria, Santa Fe due to flooding.

Power supply in Tacloban City was also cut at past 12 noon on Sunday as the city government directed business establishments to roll down their tarpaulins.

Several business establishments in the city also shut down their operations due to the threat of the typhoon.

