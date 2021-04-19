Have a taste of summer with Greenwich Hawaiian Overload

With our travel plans placed on a halt due to continuous attempts to flatten the curve, the summer season of 2021 has been anything but extraordinary. The sound of the waves remains unheard, the sensation of the sand between our toes unfelt, and everyone is just longing to have a taste of tropical fun this summer.

Good thing that Greenwich, the number 1 pizza and pasta brand in the country, is here to provide us with a taste of summer fun with their Greenwich Hawaiian Overload!

Overloaded with the sweet and tangy taste of pineapples, delightfully gooey melted cheese, savory ham and bacon bits, and fresh bell peppers, this mouthwatering flavor blend of Hawaiian Overload pizza is best shared with the barkada. After all, the taste of summer is not just about the food and travel, but creating memories with family and friends.

Savor the fun of summer! Get your Greenwich Hawaiian Overload by calling their hotline #5-55-55 or by visiting their website www.greenwichdelivery.com.

You can also order via FoodPanda and Grabfood for deliveries.

For updates, follow https://facebook.com/GreenwichPizza or https://www.instagram.com/greenwichpizza.

ADVERTORIAL