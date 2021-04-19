Beko’s newest technology keeps fruits, veggies fresh for long

There’s a new way to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh in your fridge for a longer period of time.

Beko, Europe’s No. 1 Appliance Brand, has launched HarvestFresh, a refrigerator technology that preserves the freshness and vitamins of fruits and vegetables longer, in the Philippine market.

HarvestFresh uses three colors, green, blue and red, to mimic the 24-hour sun cycle and natural sunlight. This combination simulates the day light cycle–including times of darkness–to recreate a natural living environment for fruits and vegetables. This technology helps maintain vitamin A and vitamin C levels in fruits and vegetables much longer.

Inspired by nature, powered by light, this refrigerator technology preserves vitamins A and C for up to five additional days, as verified and approved by leading Total Quality Assurance provider Intertek Laboratories.

Vitamins are key for boosting the immune system and providing natural antioxidants to protect the body from disease.

During the first four hours of the HarvestFresh cycle, the crisper lights will shine blue, mimicking dawn and the first light of the day. This is followed by two hours of green light replicating midday, and a further six hours of red light imitating the more muted tones of dusk. The drawers then turn dark for 12 hours to represent nighttime.

“Consumers’ preference for natural and healthy food is no longer just a growing trend. It is a way of life. HarvestFresh is part of our commitment to doing all we can to help make their lives easier and healthier,” said Gurhan Gunal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation.

HarvestFresh not only preserves vitamin content, but also helps keep fruit and vegetables fresher and thus, reduces the number of times you have to go out and shop for food. This is very important in these times, particularly as the public has been urged to stay at home if they can.

Beko provides technology solutions that can help make daily life easier. Their whitegoods, which include refrigerators, cookers, washing machines, ovens and vacuum cleaners, always empower people to live better and healthier lives.

For more information, visit Beko Philippines’ Facebook page at facebook.com/bekoph.

ADVERTORIAL