LOOK: Vaccine rollout for seniors in Consolacion town starts this Wednesday

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | April 21,2021 - 09:47 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu started on Wednesday morning, April 21, its vaccine rollout for senior citizens.

Vaccination was held at the town’s basketball court.

“Interested senior citizen, inform your BHW for the Pre-Registration,” the municipal government’s advisory reads.

On Monday, the Cebu City government also started with its vaccine rollout for its elderly residents.

Photos below are courtesy of LGU Consolacion:

