Some seniors experienced increased BP after COVID-19 vaccine shot – Ibones

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Health officials in Cebu City said that some of the senior citizens who already had their vaccine shot experienced an increase in their blood pressure.

But it was nothing serious, says Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, officer-in-charge of the City Health Department (CHD).

Ibones said that most of those with increased BPs were individuals who were earlier diagnosed with high blood pressure. However, CHD is yet to consolidate data on the number of seniors who experienced an increase in their BP.

“Wala ko kadungog og senior nga walay comorbidities. Most anang edara naa naman gyoy sakit-sakit. Ang uban mosaka ang high blood kay wala kainom og tambal daan o nakulbaan,” said Ibones.

(I haven’t heard of senior citizens who are without comorbidities. When you reach that age, it is normal for you to already have a certain sickness. Other experience an increase in their blood pressure because they were unable to take their medication (prior to the shot) of they are nervous.)

However, none of the more than 600 seniors who had their shots on Monday, April 19, the first day of the vaccine rollout for senior citizens in the city, reported having experienced serious side effects.

Ibones said they are very careful in their handling of senior citizens who are scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon arrival at the vaccination site, they are made to undergo assessment to check their vital signs and to make sure that they are healthy.

After the shot is administered, they are also placed under monitoring for 30 minutes to an hour to check any adverse effects of the vaccine.

For those who are yet to have their shots, Ibones said, it would be best if they secure a medical certificate ahead of their schedule especially if they are under treatment for comorbiidties like cancer, transplant patients, immunocompromised, under dialysis, bed-ridden, and with history of stroke and heart attack.

The medical certificate will help government workers determine if these individuals are fit to take the vaccine.

Ibones also expressed hope that the side effects that were experienced by those, who already their vaccine shot on Monday and this Tuesday, will not discourage others coming from the same age group, to also have their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

He said the benefits of the vaccine will outweigh its side effects.

Seniors have been identified as among the most vulnerable to the infection.

In the coming days, Ibones said, they hope to reach more seniors at 1, 000 per day.

He said that they will continue to prioritize those who already signed up but they will also cater to walk-ins since they still have available vaccines.

Ibones said they target to reach a big portion of the city’s population so they can already be protected against COVID-19 and start to go out of their homes without fear or restrictions. / dcb