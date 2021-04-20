Mandaue City starts vaccination of seniors on Wednesday

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said senior citizens from his barangay will be the first to be vaccinated.

Seniors will be fetched at the Subangdaku barangay hall as it is the staging area and will be brought to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex where the vaccination will be held. After the seniors receive their vaccines they will be dropped off at the barangay hall.

Seniors have already been informed and were given schedule slips. A senior citizen could also bring one companion.

The inoculation will start at 8:30 a.m and the cut-off is at 3:30 p.m.

Manatad said they are targeting to inoculate 50 seniors per hour.

The city received 1,180 doses of Sinovac vaccines last Friday, April 16, about 900 doses of which will be used to vaccinate seniors citizens.

Manatad said the doses are actually intended for the remaining medical frontliners in the city but only around 200 medical workers received the vaccine, which is why they decided to proceed with the senior citizens’ vaccination with the approval of the Department of Health.

On Thursday, April 22, will be the vaccination for the seniors from barangay Tabok, and on Friday will be from barangay Cabancalan.

Manatad said they are the barangays that have already completed the masterlisting of seniors.

He said about 60 to 70 percent of the city’s 24, 122 senior citizens had already registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. /rcg