Waterfront Cebu’s milky delight

After the success of the city hotel’s well-loved and best-selling Rainbow Cake and Ube-Langka Cheesecake last year, Waterfront Cebu’s outstanding pastry chefs whip up another delectable treat that is the perfect remedy to satisfy your cravings for desserts!

Inspired by the famous classic Mexican dessert, the hotel now offers its version of the Tres Leches. This milky delight is a sponge cake that is soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream, topped with almond flakes and white chocolate Chantilly.

To place your orders at least one (1) day in advance, call (032) 232-6888 (locals 8208, 8600, or 8601).

For PHP 695.00 net/whole cake, give in to your guilty pleasure and get a taste of this must-try heavenly treat that is starting to create a buzz around the metro (available for a limited time only).

Guests and clients may pick-up their orders at the Lobby Lounge, which is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more updates, visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL