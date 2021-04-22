Advertorial Must Eats

Waterfront Cebu’s milky delight

By: - April 22, 2021

After the success of the city hotel’s well-loved and best-selling Rainbow Cake and Ube-Langka Cheesecake last year, Waterfront Cebu’s outstanding pastry chefs whip up another delectable treat that is the perfect remedy to satisfy your cravings for desserts!

Tres Leches | Contributed Photo

Inspired by the famous classic Mexican dessert, the hotel now offers its version of the Tres Leches. This milky delight is a sponge cake that is soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream, topped with almond flakes and white chocolate Chantilly.

To place your orders at least one (1) day in advance, call (032) 232-6888 (locals 8208, 8600, or 8601).

For PHP 695.00 net/whole cake, give in to your guilty pleasure and get a taste of this must-try heavenly treat that is starting to create a buzz around the metro (available for a limited time only).

Guests and clients may pick-up their orders at the Lobby Lounge, which is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more updates, visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

