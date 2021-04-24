‘Dito at Doon’: A relatable lockdown movie

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A movie that everyone can easily relate to.

A movie about “quaran-fling.”

“Dito at Doon” talks about igniting relationships online but one question remains, can this ignite relationship blossom even when taken offline?

You’d have to watch the movie first to figure that plot out!

Last Wednesday, April 21, some of the cast members of the movie, Janine Gutierrez, Yesh Burce, and Victor Anastacio joined CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the Outbreak. Year two!

The cast members talked about how it was like working in a bubble for their lockdown taping for the movie.

“It was so crazy for us, because we didn’t expect that by the time we release this film mag e-ECQ ulit, super crazy. But shooting the film was a fun experience actually kasi parang lahat kami happy to go back to work,” said Gutierrez.

They also said that working in a lockdown taping made tapings easier and faster because everyone is on set and works on the same schedules.

WATCH: JC Santos, Janine Gutierrez’s struggling lockdown romance in ‘Dito at Doon’ trailer

Janine Gutierrez plays Len in the movie, a strong and opinionated political science major who butt heads with JC Santos, Caloy, who is a part-time delivery rider while studying in Manila.

The story revolves around the two, who met through their common friends after their exchanging of feisty comments online.

Together with the two lead stars are their closest friends and couple Jo and Mark played by Victor Anastacio and Yesh Burce.

It is a movie that has a very simple approach in storytelling but has a lot of components that will make you feel like you are indeed part of the movie.

So, are you ready to watch a movie about “Quaran-flings”?

“Dito at Doon” under TBA Studios directed by JP Habac streaming online for their fourth week now!

