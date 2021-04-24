Menina tows Aquastars past Specialists, 81-73 in VisMin Super Cup finals preview

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars earned their eighth straight victory to remain unbeaten thanks to Shane Darrel Menina, the Talisay City-born gunner who led the team in beating archrival, KCS Computer Specialists, 81-73, on Saturday night, April 24, 2021, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, at the Alcantara Civic Center.

Menina, the 23-year old former University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster scored 28 points, including 25 in the second half that provided Talisay City with the jolt of energy it needed to overcome a seven-point deficit, 40-47, at the 4:57 mark of the third period.

Menina canned two straight triples, a layup, and issued an assist to Jaymar Gimpayan to shove the Aquastars in front, 50-47. Menina’s hot hands also ignited an 18-2 run by Talisay for a nine-point cushion, 58-49 heading to the payoff canto.

The Specialists tried to rally and pulled to within five, 57-62, after a triple by reserve guard Steve Castro but Menina too hot for KCS to handle as the 6-foot guard tallied 10 of Talisay City’s next 12 points to push them up by 15, 74-59, with just 3:39 remaining in the ballgame.

Menina also had two rebounds, two assists, and four steals after playing 21 minutes. Gimpayan chipped in 19 points and 12 boards.

The match was touted as a finals preview as Specialists remained in the second spot with a, 5-2, record.

It was a complete contrast to their first encounter back on April 13, when the Specialists suffered a 20-point routing, 57-77.

The backcourt combo of Shaq Imperial and Gileant Delator paced Mandaue with 18 and 12 points, respectively. However, the absence of ace players Joseph Nalos, Al Francis Tamsi, Ping Exciminiano, and Bernie Bregondo proved disastrous for the Specialists.

THE SCORES:

MJAS-Talisay (81)—Menina 28, Gimpayan 19, Mojica 6, Villafranca 6, Hubalde 5, Eguilos 4, Casajeros 4, Acuña 3, Santos 2, Cabahug 2, Jamon 2, Mabigat 0, Cuyos 0, Dela Cerna 0.

KCS-Mandaue (73)—Imperial 18, Delator 12, Octobre 9, Mendoza 8, Bongaciso 7, Mercader 5, Roncal 4, Solera 4, Castro 3, Cachuela 3, Soliva 0.

Quarterscores: 17-17, 36-39, 58-49, 81-73. /rcg